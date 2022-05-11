Watch CBS News
Son of Fayette County DA to spend six months in rehabilitation program

By Pat Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) - The Fayette County District Attorney's son will spend six months in the county's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program.

This comes after Richard Bower was admitted to the program after a wrong-way crash on Route 119 last August.

He crossed the centerline of the road and collided with another vehicle.

Police said Bower's blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit at the time of the crash. 

Should Bower finish the ARD program, the charges will be expunged from his record.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 5:00 AM

