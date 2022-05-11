Son of Fayette County DA to spend six months in rehabilitation program
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) - The Fayette County District Attorney's son will spend six months in the county's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program.
This comes after Richard Bower was admitted to the program after a wrong-way crash on Route 119 last August.
He crossed the centerline of the road and collided with another vehicle.
Police said Bower's blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit at the time of the crash.
Should Bower finish the ARD program, the charges will be expunged from his record.
