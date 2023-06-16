Son donates kidney to dad: 'It's only right to pay it back'

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Father's Day is even more meaningful this year for a Robinson Township doctor after receiving quite a gift from his son -- the gift of life in the form of a new kidney.

"He's my best friend," Dennis Courtney Jr. said about his dad.

"My whole life he's been my hero, my Superman."

The bond between Dr. Dennis Courtney and his youngest son, Dennis Jr., is undeniable.

In an emotional moment, Dennis Jr. proved just how important his dad is when the family found out his kidneys were failing and he was put on dialysis.

"It was life-giving in that I had to do that dialysis and as long as I did, the deal was you get to live longer. But that was a life to me that was really not worth living" Dennis said.

That's when the 24-year old stepped up and said he would be a donor for his dad.

"Not a single slight hesitation for how much he's done for me my whole life. It's only right to pay it back," Dennis Jr. said.

"Couldn't see him struggle anymore, just had to get it done."

After going through some testing, Dennis Jr. was approved to be a kidney donor and within a month, a successful kidney transplant was performed at Allegheny General Hospital.

A year later and with a new lease on life, both father and son are doing great. Dennis is happy to have his life back after countless hours of dialysis treatments.

While there is no way he could ever repay Dennis Jr. for his second chance at life, Dennis says he will live this new life to the fullest.

And as a practicing anesthesiologist and homeopath, Dr. Courtney has devoted his practice to helping his patients live to their fullest potential as well.

"When I'm asked, knowing that I have four sons, who is my favorite, there is no doubt that I answer that as that'll be Dennis Jr., who to me is more a senior than I'll ever be," Dennis said.

"One of the best days of my life was getting back my dad," Dennis Jr. said.

Dennis said since the transplant, Father's Day has become more important to him. He says this Sunday, he's going to do what he loves most: spend quality time with his four sons.