Million-dollar winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off sold in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold in Somerset County.

According to the lottery, a Sheetz location on South Rosina Avenue in Somerset Boro sold the Jackpot Scratch-Off.

Jackpot is a $20 scratch off game that offers a top prize of $1 million.

Sheetz will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said that scratch-off tickets are distributed at random, so neither the Pennsylvania Lottery nor the retailer knows where winning tickets will be sold.

Winners of scratch-off tickets have one year to claim their prize from the game's end-sale date, which can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery website. Winners should also immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

This is the third time this year that a $1 million or more winner has been sold in western Pennsylvania.

Just eight days into 2026, another Jackpot Scratch-Off was sold at a Walmart in North Huntingdon Township.

Less than a week later, once again in Westmoreland County, a Match 6 Lotto ticket was bought at the Sheetz on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township, worth a prize of $1.4 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since sales began in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $37 billion to fund programs like property tax and rent rebates, care services, and prescription assistance.