Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Westmoreland County

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.42 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning Match 6 Lotto ticket was bought at the Sheetz on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township. It matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing, 1-11-12-28-38-43, to win the jackpot. The Sheetz that sold the winning ticket gets a $10,000 bonus.

More than 48,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check every ticket, every time.

The lottery says winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Winning tickets should immediately be signed on the back. Information about filing a claim can be found on the lottery's website. Online winnings will automatically appear in a player's account.

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49. A computer randomly generates an additional two sets of six numbers.

It's the most recent case of someone winning big on a lottery ticket bought in North Huntingdon Township. Earlier this month, another jackpot-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at Walmart.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since sales began in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $37 billion to fund programs like property tax and rent rebates, care services and prescription assistance.