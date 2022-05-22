Some of the best ways for picky children to eat healthier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Could you be raising a picky eater?

The first step to combat this issue is to let the children have a role in meal and snack times. Let your child decide if they're hungry, what foods they want to eat, and how much they'd like to eat.

Dieticians say this will honor their hunger and fullness cues.

"For the caregiver, their job is to provide what food should be offered, where the food should be offered, and when that food is going to be offered. Everything else is up to the child," says Katherine Shary, a Registered Dietician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Strong4Life.

It's important to model healthy eating habits at home. Eat the same food with no distractions like from screens or toys. Dieticians believe sharing with family makes kids more likely to build a healthier relationship with food.

"We should be talking about age-appropriate conversations and making sure we're not having difficult conversations at mealtimes. We want to build a positive relationship around food," Shary added.

Finally, healthy eating also includes what your child drinks. Water, plain milk, or a milk alternative is a good choice.