Social media post targets immigrants in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — Leaders in Charleroi, Washington County, are disturbed by a social media post targeting immigrants.

"I was shocked. I know what's been going on in Springfield, Ohio," Charleroi Borough Manager Joe Manning said.

A flyer from the Ku Klux Klan was posted to a local Facebook group. The flyer told Charleroi Brough residents to revolt against the immigrant population, take up arms and join the KKK.

David Gatling Sr., president of the Washington Branch of the NAACP, won't let it happen.

"I know the folks here aren't used to it. But me being here all my life, we're used to it. It's a threat in my eyes. It's a serious threat the NAACP won't stand for it," he said.

Manning said on Friday that he received a screengrab of the post and immediately alerted law enforcement.

As of late, Haitian immigrants have been targeted. Local leaders believe it's because of misinformation former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have spread about the Haitian immigrants.

This is the first act of hate the city has encountered as part of the fallout. The post has since been deleted from the Facebook group.

Charleroi consists of about 4,300 hundred people, and 3 percent are immigrants. They own businesses and are productive members of the community. Local leaders stand with them.

"My message to the Ku Klux Klan is if you show up in Washington County, we will too," said Gatling.