Snow arrives Friday evening through Saturday, more cold on the way next week | First Alert Weather

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) - After a frigid morning with temperatures bottoming out in the single digits, clouds are on the increase ahead of our next storm system that will bring light snow to much of western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

This system is in two parts—a northern stream wave of low pressure coming out of the Midwest and a southern stream wave of low pressure coming out of the southern U.S. This will produce a widespread area of moderate snow that will impact all of western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

Tonight temperatures are decreasing and snow fall will be scattered: January 10, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The snow will begin around or after sunset Friday, and last into the mid-morning hours of Saturday. Lingering snow showers will continue into the afternoon hours of Saturday, especially from Pittsburgh and points north and east, but the bulk of the steady and accumulating snow will occur before dawn. A widespread 1-6 inches is anticipated across our coverage area with the highest amounts areas near and north of I-80 and in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

Areas around Pittsburgh are expecting snowfall between 1-3 inches while some counties South are expecting 3-6 inches of snow. KDKA Weather Center

Some lingering snow flurries are expected under mostly cloudy skies Saturday night into Sunday morning, with clearing skies by early Sunday as another short-lived region of high pressure settles in. Another quick hitting disturbance accompanied with a cold front will produce more snow showers on Monday. This will followed by several days of weak disturbances and very cold air flowing above a relatively ice-free Lake Huron and Lake Erie, which will result in more irregular chances of lake-effect snow and cloudy skies into the middle of next week.

The 7 day forecast: January 10, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20's with lows in the single digits to low teens. There are signs that slight rebound in temperatures may be in store by the end of the week into the following weekend.

High temperatures that are expected tomorrow. Today is: January 10, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

