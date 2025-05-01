Resources available if food purchased with SNAP benefits goes bad due to power outages

For people who rely on SNAP benefits, resources are available if the food purchased with those benefits goes bad due to power outages.

Help is also available for people who rely on oxygen and have had their supply interrupted or faced other related challenges.

"We've also had a lot of people who are low-income residents who are on SNAP and other types of assistance, and they've lost everything that they had," state Rep. Abigail Salisbury said.

To get replacement SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania, people can fill out a printed form and submit it to their local County Assistance Office. The form must be filled out within 10 days of the storm.

Pennsylvania law allows people to get up to a month of replacement SNAP benefits.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Smith encouraged people who rely on SNAP benefits and are now trying to restock food to contact 2-1-1 for assistance.

"We also can help them get an emergency food box through the food bank," Salisbury said.

Food banks, she said, are struggling as power outages have forced them to discard large quantities of food. With power now being reestablished, she's asking people to donate food to food banks and food pantries.

City has resources for people who rely on oxygen

During a press conference on Thursday, Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey acknowledged concerns about people who rely on oxygen.

He encouraged people who need to charge oxygen tanks to go to city rec and senior centers, which are staying open late to allow people to charge their phones primarily.

"It was a complete nightmare," said Kim Zolnierzak, who lives in North Braddock and said her supply of oxygen was interrupted, on top of not having the power she needs to run her oxygen equipment. "I thought I was going to die."

Salisbury, the state representative in the district where Kim lives, brought her what she needed.

"I've tried to drop off everything from generators and oxygen to literal food from my house," she said.

Kim said she was very thankful and encouraged others struggling to reach out to their local representatives.

In Pittsburgh, EMS is delivering oxygen to those who need it, the mayor announced on Thursday.