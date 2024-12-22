Watch CBS News
Small plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 376 in Beaver County

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) -- A small plane had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 376 in Beaver County on Sunday.

First responders told KDKA-TV that it happened around 12:45 p.m. when the pilot reported the plane had an engine issue.

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 376 in Beaver County on Sunday.   Photo Credit: Teresa Pietrandrea

According to state police, the pilot believed he couldn't safely land at the Beaver County Airport and eventually found a stretch of road where traffic was light enough to land along the shoulder of the highway.

State police and an area towing service eventually escorted the plane back to the airport.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

