Here's what to know about Small Business Saturday in Greensburg

Holiday shopping can be a bit of a grind for some, but for stores in Greensburg, Small Business Saturday is the most wonderful time of the year.

Zack Dreskler, the owner of DV8 Espresso Bar and Gallery, says Small Business Saturday is the biggest retail day of the year for locally owned shops in the city, like his, and he says he is happy to participate.

"It seems to be that we are everybody's first stop, so we can get them going and get them something hot to drink while they go out and shop," said Dreskler. "So yeah, we like to fuel everybody up so they can go out and spend some money in Greensburg."

This year, thanks to the Greensburg Community Development Corporation, the Greensburg Business and Professional Association, and the Downtown Greensburg Project, 25 shops in the downtown area are taking part in Small Business Saturday, offering sales on items both old and vintage, to new and delicious.

And this year, like last year, these retailers are participating in a store-to-store bingo game that looks to make one lucky small business shopper a big winner.

Here's how it works. First, visit participating shops on Saturday and pick up a bingo card or print one at home. Then, find the elf in each shop or make a purchase, check off your square, and complete a bingo for a chance to win a prize.

And that winning prize, a $10 gift card from all participating Greensburg Small Business Saturday Shops, is a $250 value. The winner of this bingo game will be pulled on Dec. 4 at Greensburg's Luminary Night.

Suzanne Ward owns several businesses in downtown Greensburg, including RSVP Gifts and More along South Pennsylvania Avenue. She says that Small Business Saturday keeps getting bigger and better for all the mom-and-pop shops in Greensburg, and it sets the tone for the entire holiday shopping season in town.

"I hope everybody just has a really good time," Ward said. "We like seeing everybody laughing and dancing to the music. I know everybody in about a month will say, 'Please turn off Mariah Carey,' but we love it. Let's crank up the music, let's have fun and let's spread the love and cheer."

More information on Small Business Saturday in Greensburg can be found online.