Slippery Rock Area school board president urged to resign over controversial election-related social media post

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The president of the Slippery Rock Area school board is facing calls for her resignation over a controversial post on social media about the presidential election. 

Board president Heather Bennett Scott shared a post on social media, expressing her disappointment about Donald Trump being elected president for a second time.

Scott wrote in part, saying "it's not a political disagreement, it's a moral and ethical divide that can't be overcome."

kdka-slippery-rock-township-school-board-director-election-posts.png
The president of the Slippery Rock Area School District board is under fire for controversial social media posts about the presidential election. Mayor Jondavid R. Longo / Facebook

She went on to mention reproductive rights and calling people selfish while using expletives.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, community members and other board members called for Scott to resign during a public comment period of Monday night's board meeting. 

Board vice president Gregory Schiller said "The posting in question is offensive on multiple levels" while others called it "unhinged."

In a statement, Slippery Rock Borough Mayor Jondavid Longo, a staunch supporter of President-elect Trump said "This public figure and public school board office holder does not represent who we are as a people or school district and we wholeheartedly reject her twisted worldview."

KDKA-TV has reached out to Scott for comment but has not heard back. 

