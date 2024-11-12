Slippery Rock Area school board president urged to resign over controversial election-related social media post

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The president of the Slippery Rock Area school board is facing calls for her resignation over a controversial post on social media about the presidential election.

Board president Heather Bennett Scott shared a post on social media, expressing her disappointment about Donald Trump being elected president for a second time.

Scott wrote in part, saying "it's not a political disagreement, it's a moral and ethical divide that can't be overcome."

The president of the Slippery Rock Area School District board is under fire for controversial social media posts about the presidential election. Mayor Jondavid R. Longo / Facebook

She went on to mention reproductive rights and calling people selfish while using expletives.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, community members and other board members called for Scott to resign during a public comment period of Monday night's board meeting.

Board vice president Gregory Schiller said "The posting in question is offensive on multiple levels" while others called it "unhinged."

In a statement, Slippery Rock Borough Mayor Jondavid Longo, a staunch supporter of President-elect Trump said "This public figure and public school board office holder does not represent who we are as a people or school district and we wholeheartedly reject her twisted worldview."

KDKA-TV has reached out to Scott for comment but has not heard back.