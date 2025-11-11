Slick spots will be possible for parts of the Pittsburgh area that see snow today

Slick spots will be possible today for parts of the Pittsburgh area that might see snow.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today through 1 p.m.

Aware: The record low for today in Pittsburgh is 17° set in 2017. I have our morning low dipping to the mid to low 20s today.

The biggest issue today is going to be with black ice. While temperatures are in the mid-20s, so through around 10 a.m., we will see conditions conducive for any moisture that makes its way to hard surfaces like area roads, will see a fairly quick refreeze as translucent ice that is difficult to see if you aren't looking out for it. Conditions can change quickly so please so please do your best to watch out for ice.

Once temperatures warm up over 32°, our hazards for the day go way down. Snow showers aren't expected to be heavy enough to cause issues on their own. It will continue to be windy through the day, with the windiest conditions occurring through around 5 this afternoon. I have highs today, hitting the upper 30s with feels-like temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures tomorrow morning won't be as cold as they have been as a warm front sweeps through this evening. Tomorrow morning lows will be closer to the average low of 36 degrees for this time of the year. I have our Wednesday morning lows dipping to around 31°. Wednesday highs will hit the mid-40s.

The warm-up continues for the rest of the work week and lasts through Sunday. Thursday highs will hit the upper 40s with highs in the mid to low 50s on Friday. Saturday's high is expected to hit the upper 50s, with the warmest day of the week happening on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees.

We should be warm enough that we don't have to worry too much about snow for the rest of the week with warmer air in place. I do have a rain chance in the forecast for Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.

Temperatures do dip behind that as we head into next week.

