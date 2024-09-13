Skimming device found at New Kensington grocery store

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — New Kensington police are trying to find out who attached a skimming device in a checkout lane at Golden Dawn grocery store.

The devices look just like the real card reader at the checkout counters. But as dozens of people who shop there found out, things aren't always what they seem.

The real credit card reader located in the checkout lines of Golden Dawn looks just like the skimmer that was placed on top of the pin pad.

Doug Tucker's son, who has a disability, is one of the many Golden Dawn customers who woke up Wednesday morning to a $0 balance on their electronic benefits card. All three of the fraudulent charges came from places in other states and equaled the exact amount stolen.

"It was more of the fact that it was $300 of food that he would have this month that now I'm going to have to cover somehow," Tucker said.

Tucker isn't alone. Peg Stokoski, an employee of the grocery store, had her EBT account wiped out too.

"It's disgusting, it's disgusting," Stokoski said. "I work every day and I don't do that kind of stuff. Why don't they go get a job so they don't have to do it?"

After being alerted by several customers, in addition to Stokoski and Tucker, store manager Lori Falcione says a skimming device was found on register two.

"I'm so surprised. They told me it takes seconds to put that on there and seconds to take it off," Falcione said.

Falcione says store employees are regimented in checking the card readers every day but adds whoever attached this particular one is sophisticated.

"You can't tell the difference. They're identical," she said.

Similar skimming devices have been at grocery stores across our area, including Lower Burrell, Plum and Scott Township.