Sidney Crosby named to Canada's 2026 Olympic team

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is going to the Olympics again.

Crosby was named to Team Canada for the 2026 Olympic Games, Hockey Canada announced on Monday. Crosby is one of the first six players named to the men's team, joining Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar from the Avalanche, Connor McDavid from the Oilers, Brayden Point from the Lightning and Sam Reinhart from the Panthers.

It will be 37-year-old Crosby's third appearance in the Olympics, representing Team Canada as an alternate captain in 2010 and captain in 2014. In 2010, Crosby scored the medal-winning "Golden Goal" in overtime against the United States.

"I am honoured to be named one of the first six players for Canada's men's hockey team at the 2026 Olympics alongside Nathan, Cale, Connor, Brayden and Sam, as all five are incredible players and leaders," Crosby said in a press release from Hockey Canada. "I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics, as I know how much pride comes with wearing the Maple Leaf on the international stage."



Crosby is the 26th player to join the "Triple Gold Club," winning the Stanley Cup and gold medals at the Olympic Games and the World Championships. And he's the only member of the club to captain all three of those teams.

Crosby recently finished his 20th season with the Penguins, achieving his 20th point-per-game season, surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

The 2026 Olympics will be held in Milan and Cortina, Italy, in February.