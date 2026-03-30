Is Sidney Crosby playing tonight? Penguins star's status uncertain for Islanders game.

Sidney Crosby's status is uncertain for the Pittsburgh Penguins' game on Monday night against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

Crosby suffered a lower-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on March 26. He skated off the ice in the second period and did not return, as Pittsburgh picked up a shootout win. Crosby also missed Saturday's game at PPG Paints Arena against the Dallas Stars, who beat the Penguins 6-3.

Crosby returned to practice on Sunday, according to an update from coach Dan Muse. However, Crosby is a game-time decision for Monday's divisional matchup.

The Penguins captain has been in and out of the lineup this season. Crosby missed four weeks after the Olympic break due to a lower-body injury suffered during Team Canada's quarterfinal win over Team Czechia. He returned to the lineup on March 18 against the Carolina Hurricanes after missing 11 games.

Evgeni Malkin update

Evgeni Malkin also returned to practice on Sunday, but he will not play in Monday's game against the Islanders. He has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, and his status remains "day-to-day," the team said.

Penguins playoffs watch

Pittsburgh (36-21-16) has nine regular-season games remaining, as it fights with other Eastern Conference teams for a playoff spot. Heading into Monday's game, the Penguins are in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 88 points, one point behind the second-place Islanders. The Columbus Blue Jackets have 88 points, and the Philadelphia Flyers have 86 points.

After Monday's game against the Islanders, the Penguins (36-21-16) host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.