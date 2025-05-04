Sidney Crosby to play for Team Canada at upcoming World Championships

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will be suiting up for Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championships.

Crosby last suited up for Team Canada at the World Championships in 2015, when he was the captain of the team that won gold that year.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is also serving as GM of Team Canada for the tournament.

This year's tournament, being held from May 9 to May 25 in Denmark and Sweden, will be Crosby's third time overall representing Canada in the World Championships.

It will be Crosby's ninth time overall representing Team Canada, including his recent captaining of the team to win gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year.

Team Canada will begin play on Saturday, May 10 when they face Slovenia at 6:20 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Canada also have preliminary games over a 10-day period against Latvia, France, Austria, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden.

Games in this year's tournament will be broadcast on the NHL Network and on ESPN+.