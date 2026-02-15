Penguins captain Sidney Crosby sets record for most points by a Canadian at the Olympics

You can add another achievement to Sidney Crosby's resume as he is now the all-time leader in points for a Canadian NHL player at the Olympics.

During Sunday's final game in the preliminary round, Crosby scored in the second period against France to give him three points in the game, and 15 in his Olympic career.

Crosby's 15th career Winter Olympics point passes Jarome Iginla for the most by a Team Canada player in Olympics featuring NHL players.

The Penguins and Team Canada captain surpassed Jarome Iginla for the most points by an NHL player with the goal.

So far during the Milano-Cortina Olympics, Crosby has recorded two goals and five assists for seven points.

Sidney Crosby's history at the Olympics

In 2026, Crosby is looking to win his third Olympic gold medal after winning gold in 2010 and 2014.

In 2010, Crosby scored arguably his most famous goal when he scored in overtime against Team USA in the gold medal game in Vancouver.

Surpassing Iginla for the most points by a Canadian NHL player at the Olympics takes on some sentimental meaning, as Iginla got the primary assist on Crosby's golden goal in 2010.

That assist ultimately was Iginla's final point for the Canadian Olympic Team.

During the 2010 games, Crosby scored four goals and three assists for seven points.

Four years later, as team captain for Canada, Crosby led the team to another gold medal while scoring just one goal and two assists in three games.

Crosby's milestones with the Penguins

In his 20th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Crosby has done it all. He's been a league MVP, won scoring titles, and, of course, three Stanley Cup championships.

In December, Crosby surpassed Mario Lemieux as the franchise leader in points.

A goal and an assist against the Montreal Canadiens gave Crosby 1,724 points at the time, surpassing Lemieux's 1,723.

Since then, Crosby has increased his career point total to 1,746 and is just 10 points shy of surpassing Steve Yzerman for 7th all-time in NHL history.

Crosby has also scored 652 goals in his career, 38 shy of Mario Lemieux's franchise-leading 690.