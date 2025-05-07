Shrimp Salad | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is kicking off a month of spring and summer salad recipes! She and Katie O'Malley are back in the kitchen.

Shrimp Salad

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 lemon cut into quarters

2 pounds large shrimp in the shell (16 to 20 shrimp per pound)

1 cup homemade mayonnaise (see recipe below)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dry white wine

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/3 cup minced fresh dill

½ large red onion - minced

1 ½ cups minced celery (4 stalks)

Fresh dill frons for garnishing the bowl

Directions:

Bring 3 quarts of water, 1 tablespoon salt, and the lemon to a boil in a large pot. Add half the shrimp and reduce the heat to medium. Cook uncovered for only 3 minutes or until the shrimp are barely cooked through. Remove with a slotted spoon to a bowl of cold water. Bring the water back to a boil and repeat with the remaining shrimp. Let cool; then peel, and devein the shrimp.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, wine, salt and pepper to taste and dill. Combine with the peeled shrimp. Add the red onion and celery and check the seasonings. Serve or cover and refrigerate for a few hours.

Serves: 8

Mayonnaise:

2 large egg yolks

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

2 cups canola oil

Add the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, water and salt to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Blend until the ingredients are combined.

Pour the oil into a measuring cup with a spout. With the processor running, pour in the oil very slowly, in a steady stream. It is important to add the oil slowly because if added too fast, the mayonnaise can break This will take about 3 minutes. You will begin to see the mixture resemble mayonnaise after about half the oil has been added. As soon as all the oil has been added, transfer to an airtight storage container. Keep the mayonnaise refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Yield: 2 ½ cups