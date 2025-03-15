Isolated showers and storms Northwest of Pittsburgh Saturday, more storm chances on the weekend

We are watching a band of decaying storms moving northeast from Indiana and Ohio this morning. This band of storms was responsible for a major tornado outbreak last night across the Mississippi River Valley, but as it moves towards Western Pennsylvania, it is moving into drier and stable air, so we expect substantial weakening of this activity. This band of showers and isolated storms will likely pass from Pittsburgh and points north and west between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will likely be several dry hours in between the morning to early afternoon wave of rain on Saturday for most of Western PA.

As a second and more potent atmospheric wave and jet stream energy moves in from the southwest, new thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening in Central Ohio/Indiana then these will organize and move toward our region late Saturday overnight and Sunday morning. As of now, the greatest severe weather potential will be in Central to Southwest Ohio where there will be higher dew points and more unstable air. Some moisture and unstable air will be in place across our region by Sunday morning into the afternoon hours. Even with limited moisture and instability, there will be exceptionally strong wind shear in place, so any storms that do build up could tap into that energy and produce 50mph - 60mph winds and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. Storms will likely move across our area between 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, with isolated redevelopment possible behind this wave into the late afternoon and evening hours.

In addition to the storms, we expect very strong gradient winds, winds that are not associated with thunderstorms, but rather the pressure difference between low and high pressure and strong jet stream energy. Winds gusts of 30mph are anticipated Saturday afternoon, but gusts could be substantially higher (35mph-50mph) early Sunday morning into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures briefly dip behind the cold front next Monday, but southwesterly winds will quickly move back in toward the middle of next week. This will result in more unseasonable warmth, followed by another chance of rain toward the middle to end of next week.

