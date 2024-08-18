Showers in Pittsburgh linger on Sunday and Monday as temperatures cool this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday morning begins with generally overcast skies, balmy, and continued humid conditions as we await the passage of the slow-moving storm system across Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.

Temperatures this morning are hovering in the mid-60s to near 70 for most, and with the added cloud cover along with showers and storms today, highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s for most. The greatest coverage for showers from late morning through late this evening will primarily be from Pittsburgh and point north toward I-80 and Lake Erie, but all of our area has at least a chance of receiving additional measurable rain.

Similar to Saturday, it will be difficult to pin down an exact location and time to see rain because we are lacking a defined or focused area of lift, so these will primarily be driven off some minor daytime heating and the broad lift from the slow-moving low pressure nearby.

Low clouds will remain prevalent overnight through Monday morning. Where cloud ceilings are lowest, there could be some fog and visibility issues toward the Laurel Highlands and The Ridges tomorrow morning. Some widely scattered showers are also anticipated through early to mid-afternoon.

Clouds finally begin to clear out Monday night into Tuesday and an unseasonably cool air mass will settle into the region along with a slow-moving area of high pressure.

This means several fair-weather days with mostly sunny afternoons and clear nights. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. The record lows for Tuesday through Thursday morning in Pittsburgh are 45, 46, and 46 respectively, and it's possible we will be within 5 degrees of those records.

The midweek cool snap will be short-lived as temperatures heat up toward the end of the week and next weekend.

A stretch of late summer heat is likely toward next weekend and the following week, although, at the time being, it shouldn't be accompanied by too much moisture.