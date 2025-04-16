Police investigating after shots fired into Pittsburgh home

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is looking for a gunman who shot multiple times into a home in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood while a family was inside.

"It sounded like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. It was just repeated gunfire," neighbor Katelin Strutt said on Wednesday.

Strutt was getting her two small children ready for bed on Monday night when she heard a barrage of gunfire outside her home on Forsythe Street. Without a thought, she said she grabbed her daughters and ran for cover.

"I just snatched them up and ran into the back room because that's where I felt was safest, because it was away from the street," she said.

When Strutt learned what happened, she was shocked. The house across the street, she said, looked as if it was caught in the crossfire of a shootout. The home's windows were shattered, bullet holes were everywhere and shell casings were feet from Strutt's front door.

Strutt's first thought was of the young couple and their son who had moved into the home a month ago.

"They said everything was OK, none of their kids were hurt. That was a good thing," she said.

Strutt is relieved no one was hurt, but can't help but wonder why her new neighbors were at the center of the gunfire. She describes the family as the nicest people who even brought them cookies when they moved in last month.

She believes the bullets were meant for someone else.

"I think maybe whoever did this thought that the old neighbors might have lived there. It was definitely not for these people at all," she said.

No arrests have been made.