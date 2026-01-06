Shooting at Airbnb in Pittsburgh reignites calls for regulation on short-term rentals

A shooting at a property rented through Airbnb in Pittsburgh on New Year's Day has reignited calls for regulation on short-term rentals in the city.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Constance Street on the city's North Side on Jan. 1 for a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a home who had been shot in the leg. Sources told KDKA it's believed a large group of juveniles was at a house party across the street, and that home was rented through Airbnb. Gunfire erupted, and the woman across the street was shot when bullets went through her home, sources said.

It's the second shooting at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh in under four years. On Easter Sunday in 2022, two people were killed and 10 were injured in a mass shooting at an Airbnb rental property, where police said about 200 people, many of them underage, were at a party when gunfire erupted.

Neighbors told KDKA on Tuesday that they are fed up and ready to put pressure on the Pittsburgh City Council to take action.

"I'm actually pretty furious right now that it takes a shooting to get people to pay attention to the fact that short-term rentals are diseminating our neighborhoods," city resident Callie Disabato said.

"This is a city problem. It needs to be regulated by the city," Disabato added.

Pittsburgh City Councilperson Bobby Wilson, who represents the area, is working with Councilperson Deborah Gross on legislation to limit the number of Airbnbs in the city and to make sure Airbnbs are owner-occupied. A bill could be introduced as soon as this week.

"It's unacceptable," Wilson said. "This company continues to have issues, and so we are looking to do something on city council."

In the wake of the tragedy in 2022, Wilson demanded accountability and crafted legislation requiring operating permits, inspections, a database of the owners, and emergency contact numbers in the event of trouble. Council passed Wilson's bill, but it's on hold because of a court challenge.

KDKA reached out to the company on Tuesday but did not hear back. On its website, Airbnb says it prohibits parties.

"We take action, and may block certain reservations that we determine to be higher risk for unauthorized parties," Airbnb's website says.