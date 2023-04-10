No arrests made, investigation ongoing nearly one year after deadly Airbnb mass shooting on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week will mark a year since a mass shooting at a party on Pittsburgh's North Side left two teenagers dead and eight others injured.

The mass shooting happened in the early morning at an Airbnb rental property where police said about 200 people, many of them underage, were at the party when gunfire erupted.

KDKA

In the wake of the violence, Pittsburgh City Council introduced legislation that would require anyone operating an Airbnb or other short-term rental property to get a license from the city and provide contact information so local officials could get in touch with them if issues arise at their property.

As of right now, police have not announced any arrests or updates on the case or investigation.