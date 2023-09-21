New legislation in front of Pittsburgh City Council would create a rental registry in the city
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council is moving forward with a rental registry in the city.
Should it be approved, all rental property owners will be required to apply for a permit each year and provide their contact information.
Rental units would also be required to pass an inspection through the city.
The legislation has been in the works since a mass shooting at an AirBnB on the North Side on Easter Sunday last year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.