New legislation in front of Pittsburgh City Council would create a rental registry in the city

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council is moving forward with a rental registry in the city. 

Should it be approved, all rental property owners will be required to apply for a permit each year and provide their contact information. 

Rental units would also be required to pass an inspection through the city. 

The legislation has been in the works since a mass shooting at an AirBnB on the North Side on Easter Sunday last year. 

First published on September 21, 2023 / 4:54 AM

