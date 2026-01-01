Pittsburgh Police investigating after two women injured in separate New Year's Day shootings

Two women were taken to the hospital following separate shootings that happened on New Year's Day in the city of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police detectives are now investigating both shootings.

Police said that officers were called around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday to the area of Constance Street on the city's North Side.

According to police, officers who responded to the call found a woman inside a home who had been shot in the leg.

Police said that officers at the scene applied a tourniquet to the woman's leg and she was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last said to be in stable condition.

Several hours later, officers were called to Bennett Street in the city's East Hills neighborhood for another shooting around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers there found a woman who had been shot multiple times in the thigh.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was also said to be in stable condition.

Police didn't detail what led up to either of the shootings and didn't say whether any arrests had been made.

The bureau's Violent Crime Unit is investigating both of the shootings.