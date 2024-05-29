2 shot outside Kroger grocery store in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two suspects were reportedly shot outside a Kroger grocery store just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Wednesday that police were called to the grocery store on Springdale Road in Colerain Township at around 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. The two suspects were reportedly shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Jim Love, the Colerain Township Police Department's public information officer, told the newspaper that an officer was involved in the shooting but was not injured.

Love added, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, that officers were pursuing an individual running inside and outside the grocery store, and that person is in police custody. He reportedly did not say whether that person was one of the two people taken to the hospital.

No other information was released on Wednesday.

The Springdale Road Kroger grocery store is about 12 miles outside of Cincinnati.