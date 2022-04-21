Shooting in Spring Hill leaves man in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot early on Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 3 a.m., they were called to the 1700 block of Rhine Street for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been named and Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

