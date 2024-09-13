Sheetz and QuikTrip make $20K bet on Pirates-Royals game for good cause

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz and QuickTrip have staked $20,000 on the Friday night Pirates-Royals game, all for a good cause.

It all started with a social media post from the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store QuikTrip, which wrote on X, "Just realized this weekend is the inaugural C-Store Series. Should we make a bet with [Sheetz]?"

We're alwayz down for a challenge 🤘 — SHEETZ (@sheetz) September 12, 2024

QuikTrip sponsors the Kansas City Royals, who wear a patch with the company's logo on their sleeves. The Pirates have recently added a sponsorship to their uniforms after picking up a partnership with Sheetz in June.

Sheetz was quick to respond, saying, "We're alwayz down for a challenge," adding their signature "z" for flair.

"Loser sends $20K to the winner's choice of non-profit?" QuikTrip replied. Sheetz agreed, saying, "High stakez, we like your style."

If the Royals win, the Pirates will donate to the Kansas City Royals Foundation, which supports literacy and education initiatives. If the Pirates win, the Royals will donate to Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

The Pirates and Royals play at 6:40 p.m. at PNC Park. They'll also play Saturday at 1:05 p.m. and wrap up their series Sunday at 1:35 p.m.