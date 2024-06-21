Pirates announce Sheetz as the club's official jersey patch as part of multi-year partnership

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates now have a jersey sponsor and it's a local favorite.

The team announced on Friday morning that they will be adding a Sheetz logo to the sleeve of their jerseys for the remainder of this season as part of a multi-year partnership with the convenience store.

Had to call in reinforcementz for an announcement this size. pic.twitter.com/ENDTxV3uQi — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 21, 2024

The new jersey patch will be featured right away as it will debut today when the Pirates take on the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Sheetz and the Sheetz family," said Bob Nutting, Pirates Chairman. "Like the Pirates, Sheetz is an iconic local brand that is a part of everyday life in Pittsburgh and throughout the Western Pennsylvania region."

Along with the jersey patches, the club said that the partnership will also feature ballpark signage, in-game activations, and digital media content.

"The city of Pittsburgh has been an essential part of the growth of Sheetz for more than 40 years," said Sheetz President/CEO Travis Sheetz. "We are so excited to take our partnership with the Pirates to the next level with this new jersey patch. Like the Pirates, we are dedicated to giving back to our communities and providing great experiences for our customers in Western Pennsylvania and beyond. That is why this partnership makes perfect sense."