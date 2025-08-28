Sheetz location coming to Banksville Road at site of former Rite Aid

Sheetz is going to be opening a location in the city of Pittsburgh at the site of a former Rite Aid that has closed its doors.

Kim Salinetro, Chief of Staff for Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith announced Wednesday that Sheetz would be opening a location along Banksville Road.

The new Sheetz location will be the only one in the City of Pittsburgh and Kail-Smith said she was excited about the new development opportunity.

"As you know, we have been battling so many negative projects that I am actually relieved and thrilled to help serious and credible development occur in Banksville and in all of District 2," Kail-Smith said on Facebook.

The Rite Aid store has sat closed for some time as the company shuttered stores across the region after declaring for bankruptcy.

The news of Sheetz planning to open the location along Banksville Road comes as Aldi is also preparing to open a store in the area where the Staples store was located.

It's unclear when construction to convert the Rite Aid into a Sheetz location might begin.

KDKA has reached out to Sheetz for comment about the development.