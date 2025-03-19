Watch CBS News
Sheetz looking to hire over 400 employees in Pennsylvania

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz has announced plans to hire over 440 employees in Pennsylvania. 

The popular gas station and convenience chain will host hiring events with on-the-spot interviews at each of its 310 Pennsylvania locations on Wednesday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release sent out by Sheetz.

Open positions include store team members, supervisors, and assistant managers. 

Prospective employees interested in attending a hiring event must apply for a store position online before arriving. More information about the application process can be found here.

Once inside the store, individuals will check in at the cash register by scanning a QR code that Sheetz provides.

Sheetz will host hiring events and on-the-spot interviews at all of its 760+ locations across Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company is aiming to hire 1,350 employees company-wide.

Garrett Behanna

