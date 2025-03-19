Sheetz looking to hire over 400 employees in Pennsylvania

Sheetz has announced plans to hire over 440 employees in Pennsylvania.

The popular gas station and convenience chain will host hiring events with on-the-spot interviews at each of its 310 Pennsylvania locations on Wednesday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release sent out by Sheetz.

Open positions include store team members, supervisors, and assistant managers.

Prospective employees interested in attending a hiring event must apply for a store position online before arriving. More information about the application process can be found here.

Once inside the store, individuals will check in at the cash register by scanning a QR code that Sheetz provides.

Sheetz will host hiring events and on-the-spot interviews at all of its 760+ locations across Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company is aiming to hire 1,350 employees company-wide.