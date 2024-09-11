Watch CBS News
Sheetz named as one of the best places to work in all of America

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - One of western Pennsylvania's favorite convenience stores has been recognized as one of the best places in all of America to work.  

Fortune and Great Place to Work have named the company to its Best Workplaces in Retail list, putting it second only behind Wegmans. 

"Being ranked second on this list, alongside highly respected and esteemed companies that also prioritize a positive workplace environment, is a significant accomplishment for us and not something that we take lightly," said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. "Our organization's success has always been driven by our people and we want to ensure that we're creating a place where they feel valued and appreciated."

Sheetz's second-place ranking is its highest ranking ever and marks the ninth straight year it has been named on Fortune's list.     

This year, Sheetz moved up one spot to second, overtaking Target for that spot. 

The ranking highlights companies in the U.S. that have been successful in business but also show respect, care, and concern for both their employees and the communities they are based. 

You can see Fortune's full rankings on their website

