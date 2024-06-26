Sharpsburg gets grant to redevelop its waterfront

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Many think of Sharpsburg Borough as a tiny town with a quaint business area, some residents and a large riverfront scrap yard. Soon, however, if you think more in terms of Pittsburgh's North Shore -- with jogging, boating and an attraction for housing and retail -- you may be thinking more in terms of the very real future of this borough.

The project is massive, 52 acres or 1.5 miles of Sharpsburg's waterfront. The announcement just came down this week, so new that there isn't even an up to date rendering yet.

The plan includes a new bridge and roadways, a ramp off of the Highland Park Bridge and a riverfront that will include new affordable and workplace housing, extended trails along the shoreline for walking, biking and transit and a public plaza overlooking the river. Those specifics are still to be determined.

It's all part of a $25 million grant stemming from the efforts of Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio, who've been pushing for the funds for years. Now they've come through.

Aside from all the roads, bridges, trails and housing, Sharpsburg's manager describes it by imagining a European square, where you can go to get your coffee or ice cream then walk down to the overlook. When asked when all this will happen, KDKA-TV was told it's so new, it's too hard to say. But clearly, it will all start soon.