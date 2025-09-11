Pennsylvania woman accused of killing boyfriend by throwing glass object at his head

A Mercer County woman is charged with homicide after police said she threw a glass object at her boyfriend's head.

Sharon police on Thursday announced charges against Paisley Jamgochian, also known as Paisley Conover, in the death of Andrew Rada.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began the night of July 6 when police were dispatched to the Sharon Regional Hospital because Rada had reportedly been assaulted and had suffered a severe head wound. Rada was later flown to a trauma facility, where police said he died less than two weeks later. His death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Responding officers said they talked to Jamgochian, who said Rada, her boyfriend, had been "jumped" by a group of people. But police said when Jamgochian called Rada's family to tell them he was hospitalized, she changed her story, saying he'd had a stroke. Police said when they interviewed Jamgochian again, she gave conflicting statements.

Several people at a cookout with Jamgochian and Rada the afternoon of July 6 told police that the two of them were arguing and Jamgochian was "highly intoxicated." Witnesses told police they saw Jamgochian throw a full water bottle at Rada's head during the gathering.

One of the witnesses continued to tell police that later that night, the couple got into a physical fight at their home on Baldwin Avenue. While Rada was walking away, trying to get out of the home, the witness told police that Jamgochian grabbed a glass object from the porch and threw it, hitting Rada in the head.

Investigators said they talked to Rada's friends and family, who called Jamgochian "very aggressive" and "very abusive." They were able to give investigators photos of Rada's prior injuries, police said.

Sharon police said Jamgochian has been taken into custody on charges of homicide and aggravated assault. Police said they're "diligently investigating" and asked anyone with more information to call 724-983-3210 or Mercer County 911 at 724-662-6110.