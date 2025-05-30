Sharon Regional Medical Center reopens with ceremonial ribbon-cutting

The Sharon Regional Medical Center in Mercer County has reopened after a tumultuous few months.

Local and state leaders gathered Thursday in front of the newly-named Sharon Regional Health System for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for the reopening of the Sharon Regional Medical Center. KDKA

The hospital closed earlier this year after its owner filed for bankruptcy.

Last week, the hospital received an additional $2 million in funding from the state and from the hospital's landlord so that they can make much-needed improvements.

"We're also investing in the equipment, especially in the cath lab, so that we can maintain the quality standards,' said Radha Savitala, CEO of Sharon Regional Health System.

"I think we have a really great core group of people that stayed, that are loyal to the Shenango Valley and to the hospital, and I think we can only build from there," said Pennsylvania Senator Michele Brooks (R-50th District).

When the hospital closed in January, nearly 700 people lost their jobs.