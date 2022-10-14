Sharon Police investigate after man was found shot multiple times

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - An active investigation into a shooting is underway in Sharon.

According to Sharon Police Department, on Wednesday night around 10:30, officers were called to the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, though his condition was not made available.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Sharon County Police Department at 724-662-6110.