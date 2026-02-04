Shapiro talks about how to avoid another Pennsylvania budget impasse

The clock is always ticking on getting a state budget done. It was only a few months ago that Pennsylvania passed the 2025 budget several months late, and now the process begins for this year.

KDKA spoke exclusively with Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday about how state leaders are trying to avoid repeating history.

Shapiro said to avoid the budget impasse that Pennsylvania saw last year from happening again, there needs to be compromise from the House, the Senate and even his role as governor. Republicans and Democrats have said they don't want another 135-day budget impasse. House and Senate leadership met with the governor on Wednesday to start the process of avoiding that.

"I thought it was the exact right tone to start," Shapiro said. "Everybody was there and everybody was quite productive."

Still, there's a wedge between the two sides about how this will get funded. It's estimated that more than $4.5 billion will come from the rainy day fund. The governor has called for legalizing marijuana and taxing skill games, which would close some of that gap.

"We're going to revenue sources that are very controversial and have been longtime battlegrounds here that do not exist right now," Senate majority appropriations chair Sen. Scott Martin said.

Shapiro feels there is more hope this year with bipartisan support on both issues. He believes a skill games tax should get across the finish line this year.

"I think it is really, really important that we get this done," Shapiro said. "Folks understand the revenues, and they also understand that this industry needs to be regulated in a responsible way."

Some organizations are not too thrilled with the budget. Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, one of 48 rape crisis centers in the state, said it's been six years since it has seen an increase in funding. Much of their budget comes from the state, and centers are struggling to keep up with rising costs.

"If we are going to continue as a state to talk about believing survivors, then we have to put our money where our mouth is," PAAR executive director Sadie Restivo said.

"My budget is a starting place," Shapiro said. "Hopefully, lawmakers will want to see an increase in this funding, and we will be able to do that."

PAAR says they will never shut their doors, but they have to get some help soon.

The budget is due June 30.