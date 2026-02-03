Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to deliver budget address in Harrisburg Tuesday

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is set to deliver his fourth budget address at the State Capitol in Harrisburg Tuesday, just three months after last year's budget was passed by state lawmakers.

In a post on X, Gov. Shapiro said his 2026-27 budget proposal will "cut costs, build better schools, expand our workforce and grow our economy."

The governor's address is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. CBS News Philadelphia will carry the remarks live on this page and on our YouTube channel.

Among the special guests invited to Shapiro's address are a number of educators and first responders, including a master's student at the University of Pennsylvania, an Erie Police Department lieutenant and a Montgomery County couple scammed by cyber criminals.

What was included in last year's budget?

The 2025-26 budget was passed by the Pennsylvania House and Senate in November 2025 after months of delay in the politically divided legislature. Republicans currently have the majority in the state Senate; Democrats hold a narrow majority in the state House.

Shapiro, a Democrat, told KDKA in Pittsburgh that his administration was working to speed up the budget approval process for the upcoming year.

Once passed, the $50 billion state budget included more funding for certain school districts, a 4.1% combined increase for the Pennsylvania State Police budget and more money for the State Food Purchase Program.

Funding for SEPTA not included in previous budget

Not included in last year's budget was more funding for mass transit.

Less than two weeks after the budget passed, Shapiro announced nearly $220 million in capital funding for SEPTA to support safety and infrastructure improvements. The transit agency was faced with several service setbacks in 2025, most notably federally mandated inspections on its Silverliner IV railcars that took hundreds of trains out of commission over several months.

The Federal Railroad Administration ordered the inspections after a series of fires on the model in 2024.

A potential strike also threatened SEPTA service at the end of 2025 after contract negotiations broke down between the agency and the union representing thousands of subway, trolley and bus operators and mechanics.

In December, Transport Workers Union Local 234 and SEPTA reached a tentative two-year deal that includes an annual 3.5% wage increase and increases in pension benefits, night differential pay and health benefits for new employees.