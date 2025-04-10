Shaler Area School District announces metal detectors and new safety measures after gun found on bus

The Shaler Area School District announced increased safety measures two months after a student boarded a school bus with a gun.

The video showed the student with the gun on the bus, and it sparked outrage and induced fear among parents, forcing the district to take action.

Now, the district is making changes.

On Wednesday night, the Shaler Area School Board approved implementing metal detectors at both the middle and high school, and the decision was well-received among parents and students alike.

"I think it will be really good for our school, I think it will keep our students safer," said Savannah Gray, a senior.

"It makes me feel better because I also have little cousins and they're coming up, so it's going to be good for them, a safe place for them, as well," added another senior, David Castro.

Students in the Shaler Area School District spoke out after learning the school district is taking steps to prevent another incident where a student was able to bring a gun to school undetected. Even though no one was injured and the student was expelled as well as arrested, it still sent chills through the school system.

"I've always been scared of that," said Gray. "It's always been a threat in America. It's scary to know that you have to be sent to school with no option and not necessarily guaranteed to be safe."

Starting in the 2025-26 school year, students in both the middle school and high school will be required to pass through a metal detector each morning. Unlike traditional metal detectors, the district's choice of the Opengate Weapons Detection System allows for faster screening of backpacks, purses, and bags.

The company said it's capable of detecting a wide range of metallic threats, including knives and pistols to high-caliber assault weapons, and everything in between.

"I think it's a good idea," said Terry Feicht, a parent in the district. "The safer the kids are, the safer it is for everybody. It's kind of scary in this day and age, guns, anyone can get them anymore."

In a letter sent to district parents, Superintendent Bryan O'Black said in part: "In the coming months, we will work closely with school administrators, staff, and families to prepare for the system's implementation. This includes staff training, communication with students and families, and pilot testing of the equipment prior to full deployment in August 2025."

In addition to the metal detectors, the district said they are actively reviewing additional security measures to further strengthen the safety of its campuses.

"I know graduating, it won't really affect me, but to know my younger friends will be safer is nice," said Gray.

Parents are hoping some of the other new safety measures will include increased security personnel on campus in the event of an emergency.