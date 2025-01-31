Shaler Area student to face discipline for allegedly bringing weapon on school bus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Shaler Area student will face disciplinary action for allegedly having a weapon on a school bus, the district said.

School resources officers were made aware Thursday morning of a student "allegedly in possession of a weapon while on district transportation," Shaler Area School District officials said in a statement.

Millvale and Shaler police, along with the district's transportation contractor, ABC Transit, investigated the allegation. While the investigation is ongoing, the district said the student will face discipline.

"All appropriate protocols to ensure the continued safety of everyone in our district were taken and while the investigation is ongoing, the student has been excluded from school, effective immediately, and will be subject to the full disciplinary measures in accordance with established district policy," the district said in a statement.

"The safety and well-being of our school community remain our highest priority and we are grateful for the vigilance of our students, staff, School Resources Officers and law enforcement partners in managing this incident."