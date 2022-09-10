Watch CBS News
Shaler Area School District, police investigating after student makes threats of violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There will be more police at Shaler Middle School on Monday after the district said they got reports of a student threatening violence at the school that day.

In a letter to parents, the district said they heard reports of the threat on Friday afternoon and immediately launched an investigation with Shaler police.

The student in question will not be permitted at school during the investigation.

The district said the school will run on a normal schedule on Monday, but there will be an increased police presence to monitor the campus.

