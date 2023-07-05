Shake Shack coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Shake Shack is coming to Pittsburgh.

The popular burger chain is opening a restaurant at The Terminal in the Strip District sometime next year, according to the Trib.

Shake Shack confirmed the news in a tweet, saying, "We'll see you soon, Pittsburgh!"

Shake Shack has multiple locations in the eastern part of the state, but the Pittsburgh location will be western Pennsylvania's first, according to the company's website.

Shake Shack serves burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and shakes.

The burger joint joins other chains like Chipotle and PrimoHoagies at The Terminal, a former produce distribution hub that was recently transformed into 163,500 square feet of retail, dining, market, fitness and office space.