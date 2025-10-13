Shake Shack coming to Cranberry

Shake Shack is continuing its expansion into western Pennsylvania.

The New York-based burger joint is opening a location in western Pennsylvania. Streets of Cranberry posted on Facebook Monday, announcing that Shake Shack will be moving into the former Houlihan's along Route 19.

"Get ready for mouthwatering burgers, a smooth shake, and an outdoor patio for those warmer Pittsburgh days!" Streets of Cranberry wrote in a Facebook post. "This marks Shake Shack's fifth location in the Pittsburgh region, and we couldn't be more excited to add them to the lineup of the already dynamic Streets of Cranberry!"

Shake Shack, known for its burgers, shakes and crinkle-cut fries, started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park. It has since expanded, but until recently, Shake Shack was only in the eastern part of Pennsylvania.

Shake Shack first came to western Pennsylvania when it opened a restaurant at Pittsburgh's Strip District Terminal in 2024. The restaurant in Cranberry will be the fifth in the Pittsburgh area. This summer, the Ross Park Mall announced that it's getting a Shake Shack, too.

There's also one more Pittsburgh connection: Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch is a Bethel Park High School alumnus. During the opening of the Strip District location, he said he hopes to build a sense of community with the restaurants.

Streets of Cranberry is home to businesses like Condado Tacos, First Watch, Old Navy and Omaha Steaks. The shopping mall didn't share an opening date for the new location.