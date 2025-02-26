Registered sex offender arrested after being spotted near a local school's campus

A registered sex offender has been arrested after he was found on the campus of a local school and the Deer Lakes School District said it immediately notified parents.

Those parents, however, said they were shocked to learn about the man's past.

Mark Campbell, a known sex offender to police in the area, was spotted by an officer walking on the front sidewalk of the high school at dismissal. Officers then immediately jumped into action and arrested Campbell but parents can't help but wonder what his intentions were.

"It immediately raises some alarm bells with me," said Shannon Waldschmidt.

Waldschmidt said she got an alert on Tuesday afternoon from the Deer Lakes School District about the man arrested on campus, but wasn't overly alarmed.

That was until she learned that Campbell is not only a lifetime Megan's Law offender but is on federal probation for life. Her first thought went to her two young daughters who are students at the intermediate and middle schools on campus.

"My first thought is what the heck is he thinking, knowing that he is legally not permitted bear school ground, let alone on them," she said. "It really made me feel like he was probably up to something that wasn't good."

According to the criminal complaint, this wasn't law enforcement's only run-in with Campbell this month. In fact, officers noted three other times they responded to calls about the 60-year-old in February, including one for allegedly following a teen home from school and then peering in his windows.

In an alert message to parents, the district said, in part, "The arrested individual never entered any of our buildings and did not have any contact with students or staff."

Waldschmidt applauds the police officers for their swift action in apprehending Campbell before he had the chance to possibly follow through with nefarious intentions.

"You're just grateful that we had the police presence there today," she said. "I don't know what happened had we not."

Campbell is now being charged with harassment and trespassing.