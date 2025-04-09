Sewickley and Ohiopyle ranked among best small towns in the northeast

Two western Pennsylvania communities have been named among the best small towns in the northeast.

Sewickley and Ohiopyle made USA Today's Readers' Choice list of best small towns in the northeast. Sewickley came in at No. 2 and Ohiopyle ranked fourth.

Castine, Maine, took the top spot and following Sewickley, Montpelier, Vermont, helped round out the top three.

Of Sewickley, USA Today wrote, "A Pittsburgh suburb, Sewickley, Pennsylvania, is known for its leafy streets and upscale boutiques. Featuring well-preserved architecture, the town seamlessly blends historic charm with modern sophistication."

Ohiopyle, which won best small town in the northeast last year, was described as an area that "invites outdoor enthusiasts to experience many diverse activities, including first-rate whitewater rafting, rock climbing, wildlife spotting, and incredible waterfall hikes."

Two other Pennsylvania towns, Gettysburg and New Hope, also made the list.

All of the towns featured have a population of fewer than 25,000. They were nominated by a panel and voted on by readers as the best for their scenery, historic charm, cuisine and cultural attractions, USA Today said.