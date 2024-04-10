Ohiopyle named best small town in the northeast

Ohiopyle voted best small town in northeast U.S.

Ohiopyle voted best small town in northeast U.S.

Ohiopyle voted best small town in northeast U.S.

OHIOPYLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ohiopyle has been named the best small town in the northeast.

The small town in Fayette County, which has fewer than 20 full-time residents, took the No. 1 spot on USA Today's list of the northeast's best small towns after a vote by readers.

Sewickley also made the list, ranking fifth, as well as the northern Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro and the historic Gettysburg.

Ohiopyle is nestled in Ohiopyle State Park along the Youghiogheny River. With its "rugged charm and variety of natural wonders," USA Today says Ohiopyle draws outdoor enthusiasts seeking adventures like whitewater rafting, rock climbing and hiking. While Ohiopyle has about 13 people who call it home, over 1 million people visit the town and park a year.

When Ohiopyle was nominated for the ranking, Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn called Ohiopyle "the hub" of outdoor activities.

Ohiopyle in rural Fayette County was voted the best small town in the northeast by USA Today readers. (Photo: Alex Byers/GO Laurel Highlands)

"Whatever you can do outdoors, you can do in Fayette County," said Dunn. "From biking, hiking, walking, whitewater rafting, golfing, skiing, you name it -- outdoor, and you can do it here. Fishing, hunting, fly fishing, everything. It's right here in Fayette County, Pennsylvania," Dunn said.

Ohiopyle State Park is located on the southern reaches of the Laurel Ridge and encompasses about 20,500 acres. Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural wonders Fallingwater and Kentuck Knob are also nearby.

As for Sewickley, USA Today notes its leafy streets, upscale boutiques and "thriving cultural scene."

"Featuring well-preserved architecture, the town seamlessly blends historic charm with modern sophistication," the publication writes.

After Ohiopyle, Wellsboro and Lambertville, New Jersey, round out the top three. The towns were nominated by a panel of experts and narrowed down by editors before voting was opened to the public.