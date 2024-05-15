Sewickley Academy announces football co-op partnership with Moon Area School District

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- For the first time in nearly 200 years, students from Sewickley Academy will have the opportunity to play high school football this coming fall.

Sewickley Academy announced Tuesday that starting in the fall, students in grades 7-12 will be able to play middle school, junior varsity, and varsity football through a new co-op partnership with nearby Moon Area School District.

The school says that the partnership will combine the best of both worlds with the Moon's coaching staff and the enthusiasm of players from both schools and will help make things successful both on and off the field.

Moon's high school varsity football team finished their season last year with a 6-6 record, beating Gateway in a 5A quarterfinal playoff game on the road before losing to Peters Township in the semifinals.

It's been an rollercoaster ride for Moon over the past three years, going 6-6, 1-9, and 12-1.

The school says that the co-op still requires final approval by the WPIAL and PIAA.