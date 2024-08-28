Watch CBS News
Several school districts in the Pittsburgh area are sending students home early today due to excessive heat

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several school districts in the Pittsburgh area are sending students home early today due to the excessive heat forecast. 

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s today with even higher heat indexes.

Pittsburgh Public Schools

37 schools in Pittsburgh do not have air conditioning and students in those schools will have a half-day schedule.

Freedom Area School District

The Freedom Area district will be operating on a 2-hour dismissal today.

Dismissal at the middle school and high school will begin at 12:40. The elementary school's dismissal will begin at 1:50. 

New Kensington-Arnold School District

All schools in the New Kensington-Arnold district are operating on a 2-hour early dismissal today.

Students will be dismissed two hours before their regular dismissal time.

Shaler Area School District

The Shaler Area School District is operating on an early dismissal schedule today.

The district says that their buildings are not likely going to cool down enough overnight due to the extreme heat. 

Dismissal times will be at the following times:

  • High School - 11:45 am
  • Middle School - 12:15 pm
  • Elementary School - 12:30 pm
  • Primary Schools -1:00 pm

The district says that head coaches will decide whether or not middle school and high school sports practices will be canceled. 

