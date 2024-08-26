Pittsburgh Public Schools moves 37 facilities to half-day Wednesday because of heat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools students at nearly 40 facilities will follow half-day schedules on Wednesday because of the heat.

In a news release on Monday, the district said due to the forecasted heat on Wednesday, 37 facilities without air conditioning will operate on half-day schedules.

"This one-time adjustment to the District's Extreme-Heat Protocol addresses the demands of the new school year, including new student enrollments and the ongoing distribution of devices for remote learning," the news release said.

Pittsburgh Public Schools switches facilities to remote learning when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures reaching at least 85 or when the heat index is projected to hit at least 90.

"Ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said in Monday's news release. "By adjusting our schedule, we're taking proactive steps to manage the heat and maintain a conducive learning environment that supports our students and families during the back-to-school transition."

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley forecasts a high of 92 degrees on Wednesday.

The 37 facilities can be found below:

Allderdice, Grandview, Roosevelt Early, Arsenal (PreK-5 and 6-8), Greenfield, Schiller, Banksville, Liberty, Science and Technology, Beechwood, Lincoln, Spring Garden, Brookline, Linden, Spring Hill, Carrick, Manchester, Sterrett, Chartiers Mifflin, Student Achievement Center, Clayton (including OCA Satellite Site), Miller, Weil, Colfax, Montessori, Westinghouse, Concord, Morrow (Intermediate Building), Whittier, Crescent, Morrow (Primary Building), Woolslair, Dilworth, Northview Heights Early Childhood Center, Fulton and Perry (including OCA Satellite Site)