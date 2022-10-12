Watch CBS News
Several items to be auctioned off from former Hempfield Township Steak 'n Shake

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Are you wondering what's happening with the former Steak 'n Shake in Hempfield Township? 

As of Tuesday night, there will be an auction on Monday at the Greengate Centre location. 

Several things will be up for auction, including appliances, booths, and dinnerware. 

It was one of more than 100 Steak 'n Shake locations to close. 

Even with the auction, it's still unknown what business will take its place. 

